Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson Injury: Out of action Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Gustavsson will miss Saturday's game in Nashville with an illness, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Marc-Andre Fleury is getting the start in goal Saturday and Dylan Ferguson will back him up with Gustavsson out of action. Gustavsson could return as early as Monday when the Wild are in Colorado. Gustavsson is 18-9-3 with three shutouts, a 2.58 GAA and a .914 save percentage this season.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now