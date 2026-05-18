Filip Gustavsson Injury: Set for offseason surgery
Gustavsson will undergo hip surgery in the offseason, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Monday.
According to general manager Bill Guerin, Gustavsson's availability for the start of the 2026-27 season won't be known until after his procedure. On top of that concern for fantasy managers, the fact that the 27-year-old backstop was effectively benched for the postseason in favor of Jesper Wallstedt will raise questions about who is the No. 1 option heading into next season.
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