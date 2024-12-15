Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson Injury: Unavailable Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Gustavsson (undisclosed) won't start Sunday's home game against Vegas, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson will be evaluated further for what is believed to be a minor injury, making him unavailable to make his scheduled start. He has a 14-5-3 record with a 2.24 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 22 appearances this season. Jesper Wallstedt will get the nod after Marc-Andre Fleury played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Philadelphia.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
