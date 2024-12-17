Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

Gustavsson (lower body) is still being evaluated and won't play Wednesday versus the Panthers, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

While Gustavsson won't be an option for Wednesday's matchup with Florida, head coach John Hynes said that he thinks the Swedish netminder's absence will be short term. Gustavsson has been stellar in 2024-25, posting a 14-5-3 record, .922 save percentage and 2.24 GAA through 22 appearances.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now