Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Allows five goals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Gustavsson stopped 25 of 30 shots on net in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Gustavsson picked up his second consecutive loss in Saturday;s matchup after he allowed four of the game's first five goals. With the loss, he now holds a 26-13-6 record, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 46 appearances this season. The 27-year-old netminder has performed well above average since the Olympic break with a 2.33 GAA and a .916 save percentage over his last 10 outings. Despite Saturday's early struggles, Gustavsson remains a strong fantasy option between the pipes in nearly all formats moving forward. He should continue to see a solid workload while operating as Minnesota's 1A option alongside rookie Jesper Wallstedt.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
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