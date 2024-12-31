Filip Gustavsson News: Among NHL's best in net so far

Gustavsson made 43 saves in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

Gustavsson also picked up a power-play assist on Mats Zuccarello's second-period snipe after wiring a stretch pass from his goal line all the way to Joel Eriksson Ek at the Nashville blue line. Those 43 saves were the third-highest total of his career. Gustavsson now ranks third in the NHL with a .924 save percentage, fourth with a 2.28 GAA and is tied for third with 17 wins. He's a mid-season Vezina contender.