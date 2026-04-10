Filip Gustavsson News: Beaten five times Thursday
Gustavsson stopped 15 of 20 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Stars.
Gustavsson faltered in one of the biggest games of the season for the Wild, as he posted a .750 save percentage and couldn't help Minnesota sustain the 4-3 lead the Wild held into the final period. Gustavsson is ending the regular season on a sour note since he's posted a save percentage under the .850 threshold in four of his last five appearances, going 2-3-0 with a 4.08 GAA in that span. Jesper Wallstedt could be in line for more playing time down the stretch given Gustavsson's recent struggles.
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