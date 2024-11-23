Filip Gustavsson News: Beaten in shootout

Gustavsson made 28 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary.

The shootout went five rounds before Rasmus Andersson potted a five-hole goal on Gustavsson to win the game. The talented netminder has bounced back after a queasy 2023-24, compiling a 9-3-3 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .924 save percentage this season. He is delivering elite-level netminding for fantasy managers.