Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Beaten in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 6:22pm

Gustavsson made 28 saves Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary.

The shootout went five rounds before Rasmus Andersson potted a five-hole goal on Gustavsson to win the game. The talented netminder has bounced back after a queasy 2023-24, compiling a 9-3-3 record with a 2.13 GAA and a .924 save percentage this season. He is delivering elite-level netminding for fantasy managers.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now