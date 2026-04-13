Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes against St. Louis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Gustavsson will start Monday's road game against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has been inconsistent over the past month, going 4-4-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .862 save percentage over his last eight starts. He's made a pair of starts against the Blues this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .959 save percentage across those outings.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
3 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
6 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2
Author Image
Corey Abbott
11 days ago
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
NHL
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
20 days ago