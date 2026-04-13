Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes against St. Louis
Gustavsson will start Monday's road game against St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson has been inconsistent over the past month, going 4-4-0 with a 3.54 GAA and .862 save percentage over his last eight starts. He's made a pair of starts against the Blues this year -- one at home and one on the road -- and he went 1-1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and .959 save percentage across those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 76 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 211 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Play Your Penguins15 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More