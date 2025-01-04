Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes in Carolina

Gustavsson will guard the road goal versus Carolina on Saturday, according to Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Gustavsson is 3-1-0 in his last four appearances, allowing 10 goals on 142 shots (.930 save percentage). The 26-year-old netminder is 17-6-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 26 starts this season. Carolina has registered 3.46 goals per game in 2024-25.