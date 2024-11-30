Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Saturday, according to Wild insider Kevin Falness.

Gustavsson has been outstanding this season, going 10-4-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.05 GAA and a .929 save percentage. This is in sharp contrast to last season when Gustavsson was a mediocre goaltender. He had a 20-17-3 record with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Gustavsson will face the Predators, who are averaging 2.33 goals per game, better only than the Bruins this season.

