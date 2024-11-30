Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes Saturday

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Saturday, according to Wild insider Kevin Falness.

Gustavsson has been outstanding this season, going 10-4-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.05 GAA and a .929 save percentage. This is in sharp contrast to last season when Gustavsson was a mediocre goaltender. He had a 20-17-3 record with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Gustavsson will face the Predators, who are averaging 2.33 goals per game, better only than the Bruins this season.