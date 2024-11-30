Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes Saturday
Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Nashville on Saturday, according to Wild insider Kevin Falness.
Gustavsson has been outstanding this season, going 10-4-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.05 GAA and a .929 save percentage. This is in sharp contrast to last season when Gustavsson was a mediocre goaltender. He had a 20-17-3 record with a 3.06 GAA and an .899 save percentage. Gustavsson will face the Predators, who are averaging 2.33 goals per game, better only than the Bruins this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now