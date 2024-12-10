Filip Gustavsson News: Between pipes versus Utah

Gustavsson will tend the twine in Friday's road clash with Utah, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson comes into Tuesday's contest not only having gotten the night off versus LA on Saturday but also riding a four-game winning streak. During that four-game stretch, the 26-year-old netminder is sporting a 1.22 GAA and .960 save percentage. While his number will likely regress at some point, Gustavsson is on pace to blow his previous-best win total (22) out of the water this year.