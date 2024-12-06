Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson News: Between the pipes Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Gustavsson will defend the visiting crease in Anaheim on Friday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson will attempt to win his fourth straight game. He has given up four goals on 98 shots during his three-game winning streak, giving the 26-year-old netminder a 12-4-3 record with outstanding peripherals of a 2.04 GAA and .929 save percentage. The Ducks are averaging 2.50 goals per game.

