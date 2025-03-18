Filip Gustavsson News: Bounces back with strong showing

Gustavsson stopped 28 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Gustavsson was beaten by Adrian Kempe in the power play, but other than that, he looked impressive between the pipes and got back to winning ways after dropping his previous two outings. Gustavsson has featured in nine of Minnesota's 12 games since the 4 Nations break, going 4-4-1 with a 2.33 GAA and a .913 save percentage, so he's certainly played better than what his record indicates.