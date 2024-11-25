Filip Gustavsson News: Can't keep pace with Hellebuyck

Gustavsson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Gustavsson versus Connor Hellebuyck is about as good as it gets for a goaltending matchup in 2024-25, but the Wild's No. 1 failed to get the better of the league-leading Jets for the second time this season. This was the second start in a row Gustavsson's allowed three goals -- he's given up at least that many in just five of his 16 starts this season. The Swede slipped to 9-4-3 with a 2.18 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 16 starts. The Wild's next game is Wednesday in Buffalo before a home back-to-back versus the Blackhawks on Friday and the Predators on Saturday. Expect Gustavsson to tend the twine in two of the next three contests.