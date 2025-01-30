Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Gustavsson allowed just one goal on 33 shots in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Toronto.

Gustavsson has bounced back from a difficult mid-January to secure wins in each of his last two outings while posting a 1.51 GAA. The 26-year-old netminder has seen the bulk of the workload for the Wild this season and should continue to do so ahead of veteran Marc-Andre Fleury, who will get the starting nod against the Habs on Thursday in the second of a back-to-back.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
