Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Cruises to seventh win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Gustavsson stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Gustavsson allowed both goals in the third period, but he had plenty of support to pick up his third win in his last four starts. The 26-year-old has allowed 10 goals on 120 shots in that span. He's now 7-2-1 with a 2.30 GAA and a .920 save percentage as the Wild's top netminder. Gustavsson could start again as the Wild wrap up their road trip Sunday in Chicago.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
