Filip Gustavsson News: Cruises to win over Italy
Gustavsson made 20 saves in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.
The game was surprisingly close through two periods despite an overwhelming shot advantage for Sweden, but the favorites pulled away in the third and wound up out-shooting Italy 59-22. Gustavsson appears set as the No. 1 netminder for Sweden, and coach Sam Hallam indicated he would be between the pipes again Friday against Finland, with either Jacob Markstrom or Gustavsson's teammate with the Wild, Jesper Wallstedt, getting the nod Saturday versus Slovakia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11Yesterday
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions5 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break9 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 2221 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More