Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Cruises to win over Italy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Gustavsson made 20 saves in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.

The game was surprisingly close through two periods despite an overwhelming shot advantage for Sweden, but the favorites pulled away in the third and wound up out-shooting Italy 59-22. Gustavsson appears set as the No. 1 netminder for Sweden, and coach Sam Hallam indicated he would be between the pipes again Friday against Finland, with either Jacob Markstrom or Gustavsson's teammate with the Wild, Jesper Wallstedt, getting the nod Saturday versus Slovakia.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 11
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, January 22
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
NHL
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto
Author Image
Michael Finewax
25 days ago