Filip Gustavsson News: Defending cage against Blues

Gustavsson will patrol the blue paint on the road versus St. Louis on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has suffered just one regulation loss in his last four outings but that defeat could probably be laid at the feet of his offense considering the netminder stopped 38 of 40 shots (.950 save percentage). With the backstop already having earned eight victories this year, he should easily top his personal best of 22 wins from the 2022-23 campaign.