Filip Gustavsson News: Defending crease Sunday

Gustavsson will protect the home net against St. Louis on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson stopped 44 of 45 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado before leaving the game due to an illness. However, he recovered in time to serve as Jesper Wallstedt's backup in Friday's 5-2 loss to Utah. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 21-9-6 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 37 appearances. St. Louis ranks 28th in the league with 2.58 goals per game this season.