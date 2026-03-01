Filip Gustavsson News: Defending crease Sunday
Gustavsson will protect the home net against St. Louis on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Gustavsson stopped 44 of 45 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado before leaving the game due to an illness. However, he recovered in time to serve as Jesper Wallstedt's backup in Friday's 5-2 loss to Utah. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 21-9-6 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 37 appearances. St. Louis ranks 28th in the league with 2.58 goals per game this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
Olympics Men’s Hockey DFS Strategy: Top Plays for February 18 Quarterfinals12 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 1118 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions22 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break26 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More