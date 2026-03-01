Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Defending crease Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Gustavsson will protect the home net against St. Louis on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson stopped 44 of 45 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Colorado before leaving the game due to an illness. However, he recovered in time to serve as Jesper Wallstedt's backup in Friday's 5-2 loss to Utah. The 27-year-old Gustavsson has a 21-9-6 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 37 appearances. St. Louis ranks 28th in the league with 2.58 goals per game this season.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
