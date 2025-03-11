Filip Gustavsson News: Difference maker against Avs

Gustavsson stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout victory over the Avalanche.

Gustavsson stopped two attempts in the shootout. He's now 25-14-3 with a 2.56 GAA and .915 save percentage in 43 starts for the Wild. And he's 6-4-0 in his last 10 starts with one shutout and 24 goals allowed in that span. Gustavsson hasn't quite resurrected his greatness from his first season in Minny (22-9-7 with 2.10 GAA and .931 save percentage), but he's showed that he's a lot more than his forgettable 2023-24.