Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Drawing start in crucial game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Gustavsson will defend the home net against the Ducks on Tuesday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson will attempt to help his team earn a playoff berth -- Minnesota can clinch a spot if they earn at least one point Tuesday. The Swedish netminder has underwhelmed in crunch time, posting a 2-2-1 record, .881 save percentage and 3.33 GAA over five outings in April. The Ducks have potted a total of three goals across back-to-back losses to Los Angeles and Colorado, and Gustavsson has a strong 5-1-0 record with a .939 save percentage over six career appearances against Anaheim.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
