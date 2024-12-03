Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Draws start Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Gustavsson will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home matchup against the Canucks, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has been excellent in back-to-back games -- he's won both contests while turning aside a combined 64 of 66 shots on goal. Vancouver ranks 10th overall in the league with 3.30 goals per game through 23 contests. The Swedish netminder has a 3-2-1 record, 2.78 GAA and .908 save percentage in seven career appearances against the Canucks.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now