Filip Gustavsson

Filip Gustavsson News: Earns overtime win Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Gustavsson stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Gustavsson took advantage of a favorable matchup Saturday and bolstered his numbers even further, establishing himself as one of the best goaltenders in the entire league. The 26-year-old Swedish netminder has gone 11-4-3 with a pair of shutouts this season, and he's given up two or fewer goals in seven of his last nine appearances.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild

