Filip Gustavsson News: Earns overtime win Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Gustavsson stopped 30 of 32 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Gustavsson has won each of his last three starts and has recorded at least 30 saves twice in that span, so he's been putting up excellent numbers across the board while playing a pivotal role in Minnesota's four-game winning run. The 26-year-old netminder owns a 6-2-2 record over his last 10 appearances, a span in which he's also posted a 1.78 GAA and an excellent .940 save percentage.

