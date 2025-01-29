Filip Gustavsson News: Expected to face Toronto
Gustavsson is set to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Kevin Falness of KFAN 1003.
Gustavsson saved 18 of 20 shots en route to a 4-2 win over Chicago on Sunday. He has a 19-10-3 record, 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage in 33 appearances in 2024-25. He faced last faced the Maple Leafs on Nov. 3 when he turned aside 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory.
