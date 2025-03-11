Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Avalanche

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Tuesday, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Gustavsson has lost three of his last five outings, surrendering 12 goals on 128 shots and earning one shutout. He has a 24-14-3 record with four shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and a .914 save percentage across 42 appearances this season. Colorado sits sixth in the league with 3.35 goals per game in 2024-25 and blanked Chicago on Monday with a 3-0 victory.