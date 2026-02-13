Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Finland
Gustavsson will draw the starting assignment for Sweden against Finland on Friday at the 2026 Winter Olympics, per Ethan Sears of the New York Post.
Gustavsson will make his second straight start for Sweden, allowing two goals on 22 shots in a 5-2 victory over Italy on Wednesday. The 27-year-old netminder is 20-9-6 with a 2.64 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 36 games this season for the Wild. The Finns have their backs against the wall after dropping a 4-1 decision to Slovakia on Wednesday.
