Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Rangers on Saturday
Gustavsson will patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Gustavsson was perfect Tuesday, turning aside all 25 shots in a 5-0 win over Utah. It was his fourth shutout of the season and third straight win. He is 24-10-6 with a 2.46 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 games this season. The Rangers are tied for 24th in NHL scoring, generating 2.80 goals per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12Yesterday
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs3 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout5 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 67 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Filip Gustavsson See More