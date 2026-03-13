Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Rangers on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Gustavsson will patrol the home crease against the Rangers on Saturday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson was perfect Tuesday, turning aside all 25 shots in a 5-0 win over Utah. It was his fourth shutout of the season and third straight win. He is 24-10-6 with a 2.46 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 41 games this season. The Rangers are tied for 24th in NHL scoring, generating 2.80 goals per game.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
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