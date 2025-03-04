Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Gustavsson will be between the road pipes against the Kraken on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson blanked the Bruins in a 1-0 victory Sunday -- the shutout was his fourth of the campaign, which set a new career high. The Swedish netminder is sporting a 23-13-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.61 GAA through 40 outings this campaign. Seattle sits 16th in the NHL with 2.93 goals per game this season and earned a 6-3 win over the Canucks on Saturday.

