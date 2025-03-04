Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Seattle

Gustavsson will be between the road pipes against the Kraken on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson blanked the Bruins in a 1-0 victory Sunday -- the shutout was his fourth of the campaign, which set a new career high. The Swedish netminder is sporting a 23-13-3 record, .914 save percentage and 2.61 GAA through 40 outings this campaign. Seattle sits 16th in the NHL with 2.93 goals per game this season and earned a 6-3 win over the Canucks on Saturday.