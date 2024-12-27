Filip Gustavsson News: Facing Stars

Gustavsson will patrol the visiting blue paint in Dallas on Friday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Gustavsson gave up nine goals on 51 shots in two games, before rebounding Monday, as he turned aside 28 shots in a 4-3 win over Chicago. Gustavsson is 15-5-3 with a pair of shutouts, a 2.28 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. He will face the Stars who are averaging 3.15 goals per game this season.