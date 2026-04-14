Filip Gustavsson News: Fades late in Monday's loss
Gustavsson turned aside 16 of 21 shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Blues, with St. Louis' final goal getting scored into an empty net.
The Wild grabbed a 3-1 lead early in the second period, but the game was all Blues the rest of the way. Gustavsson is struggling badly to close out the regular season -- he's given up at least four goals in four straight starts and five of his last six, stumbling to a 2-4-0 record, 4.25 GAA and .836 save percentage over that latter stretch. By contrast, Jesper Wallstedt hasn't given up four goals in an outing since late February, posting a 1.97 GAA and .927 save percentage over his last nine appearances. Minnesota coach John Hynes could have a tough choice to make between the pipes when the playoffs begin.
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