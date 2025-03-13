Filip Gustavsson News: Falls in overtime

Gustavsson stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Rangers.

The Wild were able to cash in on two of four power plays, erasing a pair of one-goal deficits, while Gustavsson did well to keep things close. Braden Schneider delivered the game-winner at 1:51 of the extra session, sending Gustavsson to his third loss in six outings (3-2-1). In that span, he's allowed just 13 goals, so he has largely continued to play well recently after struggling at times in December and January. The netminder is 25-14-4 on the year with a 2.57 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 44 starts. The Wild continue their homestand against the Blues on Saturday in a game that would be helpful for the Wild to win to put some distance between them and the pack of teams competing for the second wild-card spot out west.