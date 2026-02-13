Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Falls to Finland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Gustavsson stopped 20 of 23 shots in Sweden's 4-1 loss to Finland on Friday in Olympic round-robin action, with Finland's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The 27-year-old netminder got out-played by Juuse Saros in the other crease, but Gustavsson also didn't get a lot of support as Sweden's only goal was scored by Rasmus Dahlin on a second-period power play. After allowing five goals on 45 shots in his first two Olympic outings, Gustavsson will get a breather Saturday against Slovakia, with Jacob Markstrom or Jesper Wallstedt expected to be between the pipes.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
