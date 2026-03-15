Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Falls to Rangers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Gustavsson stopped 14 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Minnesota dominated play on home ice and out-shot New York 48-18, but Igor Shesterkin stood on his head in the other crease to steal a win. For his part, Gustavsson might want another crack at a Vladislav Gavrikov tally late in the first period -- the defenseman slapped a no-look backhand toward the net from a sharp angle, and Gustavsson was late squeezing the near post -- but otherwise he couldn't be faulted for the result. it was the first time in six starts since the Olympic break that the 27-year-old netminder has given up more than two goals, a stretch in which he's gone 4-2-0 with a stellar 1.69 GAA and .940 save percentage.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
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