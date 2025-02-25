Filip Gustavsson News: Falters even with light workload

Gustavsson stopped 13 of 16 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Red Wings.

The Wild's defense played well, but Gustavsson didn't reward the effort. He instead squandered a 2-0 lead, with two of the goals being long-range blasts from the point by defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Gustavsson has won four of his last seven games, but he's given up a total of 13 goals on 98 shots in the three losses in that span. The 26-year-old netminder is down to 22-12-3 with a 2.64 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 38 starts this season. The Wild have a road back-to-back up next -- they visit Utah on Thursday and Colorado on Friday, so expect Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury to split that pair of games.