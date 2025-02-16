Filip Gustavsson News: Feeling better Sunday

Gustavsson (illness) was present at Team Sweden's meeting Sunday and is expected to be available for Monday's matchup with the USA, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson started Saturday against Finland but allowed two goals on four shots before departing late in the opening period with an illness. While it appears Gustavsson will be available Monday, it's yet to be determined whether he or Linus Ullmark will get the start against the Americans.