Filip Gustavsson News: Game 1 starter
Gustavsson will tend the road twine Sunday against the Golden Knights in Game 1, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
This will be Gustavsson's sixth career playoff start. The 26-year-old went 2-3-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.33 GAA over five postseason outings in 2022-23. He'll have a challenging assignment against a Vegas squad that generated 3.34 goals per game during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the NHL in 2024-25. Gustavsson has a subpar 1-3-1 record and has allowed at least three goals in four of five starts against the Golden Knights in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now