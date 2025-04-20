Filip Gustavsson News: Game 1 starter

Gustavsson will tend the road twine Sunday against the Golden Knights in Game 1, per Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

This will be Gustavsson's sixth career playoff start. The 26-year-old went 2-3-0 with a .921 save percentage and a 2.33 GAA over five postseason outings in 2022-23. He'll have a challenging assignment against a Vegas squad that generated 3.34 goals per game during the regular season, which ranked fifth in the NHL in 2024-25. Gustavsson has a subpar 1-3-1 record and has allowed at least three goals in four of five starts against the Golden Knights in his career.