Filip Gustavsson News: Gets overtime win

Gustavsson stopped 12 of 14 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Gustavsson didn't face much traffic, but he gave up the first two goals of the game. The Wild overcame that deficit in the third period and won with a Mats Zuccarello tally in overtime. This win puts them in the first wild-card spot, leaving the Blues in more danger should the Flames make a push. Gustavsson is 3-3-2 over his last eight outings, and he improved to 31-19-6 with a 2.57 GAA and a .914 save percentage over 57 contests overall. It's likely he'll start the Wild's regular-season finale versus the Ducks on Tuesday.