Filip Gustavsson News: Gives up four goals Thursday
Gustavsson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Utah.
Gustavsson was beaten at least once each period and extended his losing streak to four contests. During that four-game stretch, the 26-year-old netminder has gone 0-4-0 with a 4.80 GAA and an .853 save percentage. Gustavsson's overall season stats continue to look good, as he's gone 18-10-3 with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage. However, that's mostly based on his amazing campaign start and doesn't reflect how he's been playing of late.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now