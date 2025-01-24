Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Gives up four goals Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 24, 2025

Gustavsson stopped 25 of 29 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Utah.

Gustavsson was beaten at least once each period and extended his losing streak to four contests. During that four-game stretch, the 26-year-old netminder has gone 0-4-0 with a 4.80 GAA and an .853 save percentage. Gustavsson's overall season stats continue to look good, as he's gone 18-10-3 with three shutouts, a 2.63 GAA and a .913 save percentage. However, that's mostly based on his amazing campaign start and doesn't reflect how he's been playing of late.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now