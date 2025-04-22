Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Gustavsson will start in goal on the road versus the Golden Knights in Game 2, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Gustavsson will look to even the series after being in goal for the 4-2 loss in Game 1. The 26-year-old netminder is expected to be the starter for the Wild throughout the playoffs, though they'll be in a precarious position in the first round if he can't snag a win Tuesday.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now