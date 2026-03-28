Filip Gustavsson News: Guarding road goal
Gustavsson is set to start on the road against Boston on Saturday, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Gustavsson has a 26-12-6 record, 2.51 GAA and .910 save percentage in 45 appearances in 2025-26. He'll try to rebound after stopping 20 of 24 shots in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Boston ranks 10th in goals per game with 3.29 this season.
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