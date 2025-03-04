Filip Gustavsson News: Holds on for win

Gustavsson stopped 33 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Gustavsson has won four of his last six outings, but this was the fourth time in that span he has given up at least three goals. The 26-year-old goalie let the Kraken get within a goal at the end of the second period, but he slammed the door under heavy pressure in the third. He's now 24-13-3 with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 41 contests this season. The Wild conclude this two-game road trip with a game in Vancouver on Friday.