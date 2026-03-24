Filip Gustavsson News: In goal in Tampa Bay
Gustavsson will occupy the road net Tuesday against the Lightning, per Joe Smith of The Athletic.
Gustavsson is currently at the top of his game -- he's won back-to-back outings and five of his last six while stopping 142 of 153 shots (.928 save percentage) in that time. One of those five wins came against Tampa Bay on March 3, a game during which the Swedish netminder allowed just one goal on 25 shots in a 5-1 win. This is the Lightning's first game at home following a four-game road trip out west, and they are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss in Calgary on Sunday.
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