Filip Gustavsson News: In goal Sunday

Gustavsson will protect the home net against Boston on Sunday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Gustavsson has lost his last two outings, surrendering seven goals on 45 shots. He has a 22-13-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.67 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 39 appearances this season. Boston sits 22nd in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 3-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.