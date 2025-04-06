Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: In goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Gustavsson will protect the home net against Dallas on Sunday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Gustavsson has surrendered 15 goals on 127 shots during his four-game losing skid (0-2-2). He has a 29-18-6 record with five shutouts, a 2.55 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 54 appearances this season. Dallas sits third in the league with 3.42 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 5-3 to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
