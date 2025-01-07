Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: In goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Gustavsson will defend the home crease versus the Blues on Tuesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson recorded his third shutout of the campaign in Saturday's 4-0 convincing road win over the Hurricanes. The Blues have scored 2.76 goals per game, which ranks 24th in the league. The Swedish netminder has been spectacular in five career games against St. Louis with a 4-1-0 record, 1.82 GAA and .935 save percentage.

Filip Gustavsson
Minnesota Wild
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now