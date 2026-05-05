Filip Gustavsson News: In goal Tuesday
Gustavsson will get the starting nod for Game 2 on the road versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Gustavsson will make his first appearance in the postseason, having watched Jesper Wallstedt feature in the last seven contests. For his part, the 27-year-old Gustavsson went 28-15-6 with a 2.69 GAA, .903 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 regular-season outings. At this point, Gustavsson's hold on the starting job should be considered tenuous at best.
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