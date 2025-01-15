Fantasy Hockey
Filip Gustavsson headshot

Filip Gustavsson News: In goal versus Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 15, 2025

Gustavsson will get the starting nod at home against Edmonton on Wednesday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Gustavsson has been struggling of late, going 0-2-0 in his last three appearances while sporting a disastrous 5.81 GAA and .829 save percentage. Despite his underwhelming performances, the 26-year-old backstop will start for the ninth time in the Wild's last 11 outings. Still, if Gustavsson stumbles again, the team will have to consider giving more opportunities to Marc-Andre Fleury, who is currently riding a three-game winning streak.

