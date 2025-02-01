Filip Gustavsson News: Left out to dry

Gustavsson allowed six goals on 52 shots in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Senators.

Gustavsson received no help in any capacity -- the Wild mustered just 16 shots on net while giving up chances in spades. The Senators put the game to rest with three goals during a five-minute power play in the third period after Ryan Hartman's match penalty at the end of the second. Gustavsson had won his previous two starts, but before that, he went five straight games allowing at least four goals. The 26-year-old is now 20-11-3 with a 2.66 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 35 starts, but he's allowed 54 goals over 17 games since the start of December. The Wild's next game is Tuesday in Boston.